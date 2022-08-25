2 charged in sweepstakes business robbery

A Winston-Salem pair is charged in an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem sweepstakes business.

The robbery was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Aug. 17 at a business in the 1100 block of Old Hollow Road in Winston-Salem. The business was robbed at gunpoint, and the robbers split up after leaving, one on foot and another in a vehicle, says the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office.

Timothy Lloyd Harris, 34, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and was jailed Aug. 24 under a $500,000 bond.

Robin Maria Rangel, 27, was charged with aiding and abetting an armed robbery. She was jailed Aug. 17 on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to the robbery or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or use the Text-A-Tip line at 336-920-8477 to share information, photos or video with investigators.

Crime Stoppers tips can be made at 336-727-2800 or, for a Spanish language line, 336-728-3904.

To report information concerning juveniles or to request juvenile intervention resources, call 336-917-7030.