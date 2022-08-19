2 charged with shooting into car, injuring juvenile in Winston-Salem

Two teenagers are charged in a shooting that injured a juvenile in Winston-Salem on Thursday, police said.
The shooting in the 7000 block of Brandemere Lane occurred around 2 p.m. The victim was a passenger in a car and was shot three times. The juvenile was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.
Charged in the shooting are Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, of Winston-Salem and Raequan Dante Brooks, 19, of Winston-Salem. Both are jailed without bond allowed, Winston-Salem police report.
Kelly faces charges of possessing a stolen gun, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.
Brooks is charged with possession of a gun by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.
