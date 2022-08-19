 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 charged with shooting into car, injuring juvenile in Winston-Salem

Raequan Dante Brooks

Antwan Damarian Kelly

Two teenagers are charged in a shooting that injured a juvenile in Winston-Salem on Thursday, police said.

The shooting in the 7000 block of Brandemere Lane occurred around 2 p.m. The victim was a passenger in a car and was shot three times. The juvenile was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Charged in the shooting are Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, of Winston-Salem and Raequan Dante Brooks, 19, of Winston-Salem. Both are jailed without bond allowed, Winston-Salem police report.

Kelly faces charges of possessing a stolen gun, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

Brooks is charged with possession of a gun by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

Both have a first court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or, for the Spanish language line, 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook and a Crime Stoppers tip form is online at www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 lets tipsters text photos, videos and information to Winston-Salem police.

