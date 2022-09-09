2 Cook Outs robbed overnight in the Triad

An armed robber made away with an undisclosed amount of cash from Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway early Friday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

A second Cook Out robbery, this one in Greensboro, was reported around 4:30 a.m., reports WGHP/Fox 8.

In Winston-Salem, the robber showed a handgun and demanded money at the restaurant’s drive-thru window around 1:30 a.m., according to a report from police.

In Greensboro, Fox 8 reported, two armed men took money from the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard.

The men were wearing masks and driving a white SUV.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.