2 dead, both unintended victims, authorities say, in shootings this week in Forsyth County

Two people in Forsyth County have died by gunfire since Monday night in unrelated cases, authorities said.

A Winston-Salem man was an unintended victim when he was shot and killed on Peachtree Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers believe Benigo Silva Miguel was caught between two groups of people shooting at each other while walking to his car in the 1700 block of Peachtree Street, police said. Silva-Miguel was not involved in the shooting.

A short time later, a vehicle arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center occupied by Therriel Anthony Cuthbertson, 33, and Dionicia Sandoval Lowe, 21, who were both suffering from gunshot wounds related to the earlier shooting, police said.

Cuthbertson was in stable condition at the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, police said. Lowe was treated for her injures and released.

Investigators determined that unknown suspects in a dark colored SUV drove north on Peachtree Street and stopped near the intersection of Belleauwood Street, police said.

These people then engaged in gunfire with the occupants of a home on Peachtree Street, police said. Those involved in the gunfire then left the scene.

Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team and officers then executed a search warrant on a home on Peachtree Street, police said. No other victims or suspects were located inside the home.

The shooting was not a random act of violence, police said.

Silva-Miguel’s death was the city’s 27th homicide so far this year, as compared to 33 during the same period in 2021, police said.

In an unrelated case, a woman died Monday night after she was shot in a Clemmons apartment, authorities said.

At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, the deputies spoke to an employee at the apartment complex and then entered a third-floor apartment.

They then found Alia Matti Balola, 37, dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined that Balola died Monday night, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

A'Monte Zariq Jones, 20, is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, the sheriff’s office said.

Jones is accused of firing a gun in his apartment and killing Balola who lived upstairs, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Jones, who lived in a second-floor apartment, fired a gun at the ceiling during a domestic disturbance, the sheriff’s office said.

"As a result, the resident in the upstairs apartment was struck by a bullet and subsequently died as a result of her injuries," the sheriff's office said. "This was not a random act of violence, and there was no danger to the larger community."

The sheriff's office did not say whether Jones knew Balola and did not provide any other details about the domestic disturbance.

Jones was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.