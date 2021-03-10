2 face murder charges in death of Winston-Salem woman

Winston-Salem police arrested two local men Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a woman in December, authorities said.

David Mejia Luna, 26, of Chevy Chase Street, and Andres Mejia Arellanes, 38, of Linville Road, were each charged with murder in the death of Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, police said.

The woman's body was found Dec. 7 in the 4000 block of High Point Road, police said. Figueroa, 28, lived in an apartment on South Stratford Road.

An autopsy showed that she died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Figueroa and Luna had been dating.

Luna and Arellanes are cousins, police said.

No further details about the case were released Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

