2 men shot multiple times as gunfire explodes from moving vehicle, Winston-Salem police say

Two men were injured Friday afternoon as an occupant in one vehicle fired shots at another vehicle in the 3600 block of South Main Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 2:34 p.m. after they received multiple reports of gunfire in the vicinity, police said.

Investigators determined that two vehicles were speeding in the area while at least one person was shooting from a vehicle, police said.

At the scene, officers found one vehicle hit by gunfire, police said.

Officers then found that vehicle's occupant, Raul Bernal Colon, 23, who had multiple gunshots to his upper back, police said.

Harrison Bradberry, a bystander, was shot in the face multiple time, police said.

Colon and Bradberry were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and are expected to recover, police said. Both were listed in stable condition Friday.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect vehicle was a red Nissan Juke, which left the scene before police arrived there, police said.