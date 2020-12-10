2 men to face death penalty

A Forsyth County prosecutor alleged in court that a Rural Hall man shot his roommate and then sought help from a man in New Bern to dismember and burn the body.
The detail came out during what is known as a Rule 24 hearing where a judge determines whether prosecutors can pursue the death penalty. Norris Dwayne Rochelle, 25, of Hallmark Drive in Rural Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his roommate, Nicholas "Nic" Williams, 40. Indictments say Williams died on Feb. 9, 2019. Williams' body was found in Craven County on Feb. 12, 2019, one day after Williams' parents reported him missing.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court granted prosecutors permission to pursue the death penalty against Rochelle and another man, Mario Kennard Bennett, in an unrelated case. Bennett, 32, of Brookhill Park Drive in Rural Hall, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shantika "Tika" Lashae Dunlap. Dunlap was reported missing in December 2018 and her body was later found in a dumpster along Country Club Road. She died of asphyxiation due to suffocation.
Victim lived for hours
Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said that Rochelle shot Williams twice in the head. He called Patrick Lordaen Schocker, 23, who lived in New Bern. It was a phone call via video and Rochelle told Schocker that he had shot Williams, Dornfried said. At some point, Rochelle drove to New Bern and picked up Schocker. Then the two men went to a store to purchase a reciprocating saw.
Dornfried said that Schocker tried to dismember and burn Williams' body in the basement of Rochelle's house. He said Williams may have been alive for hours after he was shot and might have been still alive while he was being dismembered.
Henry C. Williams, Nicholas Williams' father, told the Journal last year that he knew something was wrong when he couldn't reach his son and that he and his wife went to their son's house on Feb. 11, 2019. They found his son's car backed up to the garage with the garage door open. Rochelle was there and told Henry Williams that his son was in the hospital but didn't know which one. He got into the car with Williams' parents and Henry Williams drove but then Rochelle asked Henry Williams to stop the car.
Henry Williams said Rochelle admitted the hospital story was false and then directed them to Bethabara Garden Apartments on Hickory Knoll Road. They went to the apartments, searched fruitlessly for an hour and returned to their son's house. Their son's car was gone, and after breaking a window to get inside, they found the house ransacked and his son's guns all over the floor. His son's two cellphones were still in the house. Henry Williams called the police.
Dornfried said in court that Schocker drove Rochelle's car, with Williams' body in the trunk, to New Bern, where Schocker dismembered Williams' body and burned it. He said in court that Rochelle made statements to Forsyth County sheriff's investigators in which he admitted to killing Williams. Schocker is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Under North Carolina law, prosecutors have to choose among 11 aggravating circumstances in order to pursue the death penalty. Dornfried argued two -- one was that the murder was for pecuniary gain and the other was that the murder was "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel."
Dornfried argued that Rochelle was motivated to kill Williams because at the time, he was looking at the possibility of having to move out. With Williams dead, Dornfried argued, Rochelle would be able to take over the house and get possession of Williams' property.
Prior convictions
In Bennett's case, Dornfried also argued two aggravating circumstances -- that the alleged murder of Dunlap was "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel" and that Bennett had previously been convicted of violent crimes.
Bennett faces charges of being a violent habitual felon. He was convicted in 2005 of second-degree sexual offense. Bennett was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy. In January 2018, he was convicted of second-degree kidnapping that stemmed from an October 2012 incident. Search warrants in that case showed that deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had investigated Bennett on allegations that he raped three women and assaulted another at his house in Rural Hall.
Bennett was first linked to Dunlap's death through a charge of felony larceny. An arrest warrant alleged that he had stolen a Federal Credit Union bank card from Dunlap the day before her body was found. At the time of Dunlap's death, Bennett had been on probation for the second-degree kidnapping conviction.
A trial has not been set for either man. They are both being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
