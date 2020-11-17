$2 million bond for man charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery in death of a 17-year-old

Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity said in court Tuesday that Blakemore posed a danger to the community. She said Blakemore had accumulated an extensive violent criminal history. In June 2014, he was charged with several charges, including four counts of breaking and entering and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. While he was on pre-trial release for those charges, he was arrested on charges of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and common law robbery.

At the time of Santiago's death, she said, Blakemore was on pre-trial release for the assault and robbery charges. Blakemore was eventually convicted of all of those charges.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The reality is stark," she said. "He was on pre-trial release on violent felonies."

At Wright's plea hearing in 2019, Lt. Terry S. Peddycord of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Santiago had gotten off work and was doing laundry when he stopped at a McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road. Outside the restaurant, Santiago approached Blakemore, Jackson and Wright about buying illegal drugs. Santiago and the men got into Santiago's car, and Santiago drove to a nearby apartment complex. Peddycord said Wright and Jackson went to knock on somebody's door but no one was home.