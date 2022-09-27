2 people died after 2 homes were set on fire, Winston-Salem investigators say. 1 man is charged with arson.

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson after fires destroyed two boarding houses in recent months and left a tenant dead at each house.

Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, was charged on Monday and was being held in the Forsyth County jail with bond set at $1 million.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill was unable to say Tuesday whether more charges might be forthcoming against Marshall, who has a history of arson convictions.

Authorities said Marshall set a fire on June 22 that destroyed a boarding house at 4556 Renigar St. in the Ogburn Station neighborhood.

Barbara Tilley Harmon, who was 81 years old, died in that fire. Ruby Norwood, the operator of the boarding house, said Marshall was one of her tenants in the house.

Marshall moved to another of Norwood’s boarding houses at 1663 E. 22nd St. after the fire. That boarding house was destroyed in the early morning hours Saturday by a fire that Marshall is also charged with setting.

Alfreda Gause, a certified medical assistant who said she has worked for Norwood for 30 years, described helping get one of the tenants out of the house on 22nd Street – and finding out that another tenant, Jesse Lee Scott, never got out of the house. The fire was reported starting about 2 a.m.

“When I went over there, the house was smoking and there was a gentleman who couldn’t get out, so we got him out through the window and put him down on the ground,” she said. “The other two gentlemen were out … but we couldn’t find Mr. Scott. And I was, ‘Where’s Mr. Scott? Where’s Mr. Scott? So they said he’s still in there, and I went back in there and smoke stopped me.”

Gause described Scott as “an autistic man, real sweet,” who had lived in the house for six years.

“I just hate that he didn’t make it out,” she said, adding that Scott had “no family, just us.”

Norwood said she operates her houses as “room and board for disabled people.”

“All we did was cook for them and give them a place to sleep,” she said. “Most of them, nobody else would keep.”

Firefighters responded to the fire on Renigar Street just before 7:30 p.m. on June 22. Harmon’s body was found inside the house after the fire. Marshall was one of three people living in the boarding house at the time it caught on fire.

Norwood said no one ever told her about Marshall’s past arson convictions, or gave her reason to have concerns about him living in the boarding houses.

Marshall has been charged twice before with first-degree arson.

On Sept. 9, 2015, Marshall pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree arson. According to then-Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel, Marshall burned the clothes in his closet. The damage was not extensive, but two people were inside and another two people were outside when the fire broke out. The house was in the 1000 block of Apple Street.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court gave him a suspended sentence of two years to three years, 5 months, and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

Marshall was next charged with first-degree arson for an incident that happened on June 20, 2019. An indictment alleges that he “maliciously burned” a house owned by Timothy Crawford.

At the time of the fire, five people lived in the house on Westdale Avenue in Winston-Salem. Marshall pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2020 to second-degree arson, and Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a minimum of 11 months and a maximum of 23 months in prison. Marshall was freed on post-release supervision within days of the start of his sentence. His parole ended in May 2021.

Marshall was also convicted of felony burning personal property in 2004 in Wake County, and crime against nature in 2011 in Columbus County, according to court documents.

Michelle Thomas, Harmon’s daughter, said her mother moved into the house on Renigar Street after a hospital’s social worker found her the place to live. Thomas and her husband said that Harmon lived upstairs in the boarding house by herself and that two men in the house lived in the basement, which is where they said the fire started.

The couple were comfortable at that time with the arrangements for Harmon’s care. A CMA was on site all the time. Harmon could walk, but had to use a walker to get around. Harmon died of smoke inhalation, the couple learned.

Winston-Salem authorities say the case remains under investigation and released few details. O’Neill said all he could say at present was that “detectives continue to gather evidence and consult with experts.”