2 people, including an on-duty Winston-Salem firefighter, injured during shooting at Kermit’s Hot Dog House

A Winston-Salem firefighter taking a meal break and a second person were hit by gunfire Friday afternoon from a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of Kermit's Hot Dog House.

The firefighter, Ross Michael Flynt, 29, and Patrick Dawarde Carter, 41, a customer at the restaurant, were both in stable condition Friday night at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem police said.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

Officers responded at 2:26 p.m. to the restaurant at 2220 Thomasville Road and found Flynt and Carter wounded at the scene.

Flynt and a group of his fellow firefighters were having a meal at the outdoor seating area of the restaurant when the shooting happened, police said. The firefighters were on duty at the time.

Carter was leaving the restaurant with food that he had bought.

A blue car entered the restaurant’s parking lot, and some of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire on the patrons of the business, police said.

Investigators determined that two guns were fired in the incident.

Detectives are working to find out whether Flynt and Carter were the intended targets of the shooting or whether they represent collateral injuries suffered during an attempted assault on another person at the restaurant, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle and its occupants left the scene, police said. The firefighters who were present immediately administered aid to Flynt and Carter.

Many customers were at the restaurant at the time, police said. Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted a message Friday about the shooting on its Facebook page.

“Join us in praying for the 2 individuals shot at Kermit’s this afternoon, and for their families and the Fire Department as well,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

