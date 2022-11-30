 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 people injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting. Winston-Salem police look for dark-colored sedan.

Two people were shot Wednesday night in northeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Two male victims were injured in the drive-by shooting at 6:44 p.m. on Akron Drive and Hemlock Drive, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news- gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

One victim was in critical condition, and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the television station reported.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan, the television station reported.

Winston-Salem police discovered shell casings on Hemlock Drive, the television station reported. No further details were available Wednesday night.

