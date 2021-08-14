2 people shot overnight in Winston-Salem

Two people were shot early Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Both victims were in critical but stable condition Saturday, police said.
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:30 a.m. They say someone fired on the victims from a vehicle.
