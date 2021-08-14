 Skip to main content
2 people shot overnight in Winston-Salem
2 people shot overnight in Winston-Salem

Two people were shot early Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Both victims were in critical but stable condition Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:30 a.m. They say someone fired on the victims from a vehicle.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800, the Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904 or via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook Page.

You can also text tips, photos and videos to the police Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717. An online tip form is available at www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

