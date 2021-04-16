2 plead guilty in shooting that wounded man

Two Forsyth County men have received prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a July 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem that wounded another man, authorities said Friday.
Glenn Ford Bryant, 47, of Spainhour Mill Road in Tobaccoville, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, Winston-Salem police said in a statement.
A judge sentenced Bryant to serve 6⅔ years to 10½ years in state prison, police said.
Antonio Tomar Bryant, 44, of Burton Street in Winston-Salem, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felony, possession with intent to sell cocaine and trafficking in heroin, police said.
A judge sentenced Bryant to serve 7½ years to 10¼ years in state prison, police said. Bryant also received a 46-month active sentence in federal prison for a post-release supervision violation. That sentence will follow Bryant's state prison term.
The shooting happened on July 8, 2020, when Winston-Salem police found Jermaine May, 45, shortly after 5:40 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of North Liberty Street. May was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department's Violent Firearm Investigations Team and U.S. Marshals arrested Antonio Bryant at his home without incident on July 9, 2020. Glenn Bryant was arrested in Stokes County. Antonio and Glenn are brothers.
