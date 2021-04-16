2 plead guilty in shooting that wounded man

Two Forsyth County men have received prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a July 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem that wounded another man, authorities said Friday.

Glenn Ford Bryant, 47, of Spainhour Mill Road in Tobaccoville, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, Winston-Salem police said in a statement.

A judge sentenced Bryant to serve 6⅔ years to 10½ years in state prison, police said.

Antonio Tomar Bryant, 44, of Burton Street in Winston-Salem, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felony, possession with intent to sell cocaine and trafficking in heroin, police said.

A judge sentenced Bryant to serve 7½ years to 10¼ years in state prison, police said. Bryant also received a 46-month active sentence in federal prison for a post-release supervision violation. That sentence will follow Bryant's state prison term.