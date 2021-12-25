2 shot in Winston-Salem on Christmas Eve

Two people shot in Winston-Salem on Christmas Eve are expected to recover from their injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Winona Street. They found Antonio McCall, 46, of Thurmond Street outside with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators said he was shot as he was getting out of a vehicle.

Inside a nearby home, officers found Carlos Carlton, 41, of Winona Street with a gunshot wound to his back.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shootings or similar crimes is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The police Text-A Tip-line at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos or videos.