2 shot to death, found lying outside in Thomasville. Another man was injured in same shooting, police say.

Two people were killed, and another person was wounded Monday night in a shooting in Thomasville, authorities said.

At 8:15 p.m., Thomasville police were dispatched to the area of 43 Hunter St. about a person being shot, Thomasville police said. Officers found Mykiah Anderson, 24, lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving attempts, Anderson died at the scene, police said.

Officers then found the second victim, Torrian Williams, 21, of High Point, behind a duplex apartment in the 40 block of Hunter Street, police said.

Williams, who sustained gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Jaylin McLendon, 19, of High Point, the third victim, arrived later at High Point Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police said.

McLendon was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Tuesday, police said.

Two people have been charged in the case.

Severen Trique Singleton, 21, and Jacoreyian Dreshawn McLendon, 25, both of High Point, are charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.