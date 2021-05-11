 Skip to main content
2 teens hurt in separate shootings Monday night in Winston-Salem
2 teens hurt in separate shootings Monday night in Winston-Salem

Two separate shootings Monday night left two teenagers injured in Winston-Salem.

A 16-year-old was shot in the abdomen in the 2500 block of Green Oaks Drive around 12:35 a.m. Winston-Salem police did not release the teenager’s name but said he was in stable condition.

About two hours before that, police were called to the 1800 block of Trellis Lane, where they found Triston Rojai Moses, 18, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was treated at an area hospital, police said.

Moses told police he was standing outside his home when someone drove by and opened fire.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shootings contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook Page.

You can also text tips, photos and videos to the police Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717.

