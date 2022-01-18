 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old found dead in Mocksville motel room was in NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.

Suzanne Kauffman, 20, of Denver, Pennsylvania, had come to North Carolina to attend a Bible camp in Iredell County, said Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman. Investigators said she was missing from the camp.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said the discovery of her body came as deputies were attempting to locate Kauffman, along with missing cellphones that had been in her possession.

The people trying to find Kauffman called the missing phones and got an answer on one of them, reports showed. The person who answered told searchers that they could pick up the phones at the Days Inn. 

Deputies responding to the Days Inn learned that someone had found the phones spread out along the side of the road near a Kentucky Fried Chicken and the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road. The same person also found the key to Kauffman's Acura.

Authorities found Kauffman's car in the rear parking area of the Kentucky Fried Chicken. Deputies say that, after learning Kauffman may have met a man named Quincy Hannah, they found Kauffman's body in a room at the Days Inn. Hannah had rented the room, investigators said.

The Davie sheriff's office did not say how Kauffman is believed to have died or whether foul play was involved.

Hannah, who is 26 years old, was last known to be driving a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plate LRE-6319. Authorities said Hannah may be driving to Pennsylvania. He is a resident of York, Pennsylvania.

