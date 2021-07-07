20-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

A 20-year-old man was in critical, but stable, condition Wednesday evening after a shooting in Winston-Salem, police said in a news release.

Officers with Winston-Salem Police Department were in the area of Cole Road when they heard multiple gunshots about 9:19 p.m. The officers responded and found the victim, Amont Rajshad Williams, in the 700 block of Cole Ridge Court.

Williams had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper chest and arm, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark color passenger vehicle drive through the area before hearing the gunshots. No other suspect information was provided. The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information on this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.