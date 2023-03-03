Winston-Salem police are investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man Friday in the 1100 block of Leona Street, authorities said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, said Kira Boyd, police spokeswoman.
No further details were immediately available.
