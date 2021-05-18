 Skip to main content
20-year-old shot by two suspects who ran toward house. Officers find 34 spent shell casings.
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday by two other men who ran toward him firing guns, authorities said.

Malik Patience Smith, 20, of Richard Allen Lane was on his porch in the 1700 block of Richard Allen Lane when two men left a nearby parked vehicle, Winston-Salem police said. The suspects then ran toward Smith’s home, firing multiple rounds toward him and his home, police said.

The men then returned to the vehicle and left the area, police said.

The incident happened about 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Smith inside the home with a gunshot wound to his knee, police said. Smith was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Several bullets also struck a vehicle parked in the front of the home and the home as well, police said. Officers found 34 shell casings in the road, and those shell casings were fired from a handgun and rifle, police said.

“At this time, it is unknown why the victim and resident (were) targeted,” police said in a statement.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

