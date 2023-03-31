A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to at least seven years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty second-degree murder in the November 2018 killing of another man, authorities said.

Judge Robert Broadie of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Kenyana Jaquan Lowery, 31, to serve seven years and 10 months to 10 years and five months in prison, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

James Lamont Stephens, 32, was found shot in his head in the 3300 block of Gilmer Avenue on Nov. 7, 2018, Winston-Salem police said at that time.

Lowery was accused of shooting and killing Stephens at that location, the district attorney’s office said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found several people standing near the Stephens’ body, the district attorney’s office said.

Stephens’ girlfriend, Latasha Hardy, later told investigators that she didn’t see the shooting, but that there were several people hanging out near her home on Gilmer Avenue. Hardy heard one gunshot and then saw people running away.

An autopsy showed that Stephens had been shot one time in his left temple.

An anonymous tip resulted in investigators again interviewing Hardy who admitted that she was at the scene. Lowery got out of a truck, walked up to Stephens and shot him one time, Hardy said.

Hardy then admitted to helping Lowery bury the handgun. Hardy led officers to the backyard of a house where they dug up the handgun that had the same caliber as a shell casing found at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

In March 2021, Hardy pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and was sentenced to at least four years in prison, court records show.

Hardy served one year in prison, and was put on parole for one year, a state correction record shows.

Lowery was arrested in January 2019 by officers responding to a report of a shooting on Shamel Court.

According to the district attorney’s office, Lowery later admitted to investigators that he shot Stephens. Lowery said that Stephens had beaten him up earlier on Nov. 7, 2018, and had threatened him.

At the time, Stephens was a suspect in several armed robberies, the district attorney’s office said.