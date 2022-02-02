220 inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center evacuated due to fertilizer plant fire.

More than 200 inmates at the Forsyth Correctional Center were evacuated between Monday night and Tuesday morning because of the fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.

The prison is within a one-mile radius of the plant at 4400 N. Cherry St. The plant caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Officials encouraged people to evacuate because the plant contained nearly 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used in fertilizer but is potentially explosive when stored in large quantities.

John Bull, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, said that state prison officials safely evacuated about 220 offenders from the Forsyth Correctional Center, which is located at 307 Craft St. The evacuation took place over about three hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning. All the inmates were minimum security offenders, Bull said.

The inmates were transported to an empty minimum-custody unit at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville. The unit closed in August because of staff shortages, Bull said. But on Wednesday, the inmates had to be moved to other housing within the prison after the boiler supplying heat and hot water stopped working, Bull said.