220 inmates from Forsyth moved to prison where heat and hot water stopped working. They've since been relocated, official says.
top story

More than 200 inmates at the Forsyth Correctional Center were moved between Monday night and Tuesday morning because of the fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant. 

The prison is within a one-mile radius of the plant at 4400 N. Cherry St. that caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Officials encouraged people to evacuate because the plant contained nearly 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used in fertilizer but is potentially explosive when stored in large quantities. 

John Bull, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, said that state prison officials safely evacuated about 220 offenders from the Forsyth Correctional Center, which is located at 307 Craft St. The evacuation took place over about three hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning. All the inmates were minimum security offenders, Bull said.

The inmates were transported to an empty minimum-custody unit at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville. The unit closed in August because of staff shortages, Bull said. But on Wednesday, the inmates had to be moved to other housing within the prison after the boiler supplying heat and hot water stopped working, Bull said. 

Bull said maintenance workers are trying to fix the boiler as soon as possible. He said the inmates will likely be moved back into the minimum-custody unit by Thursday. 

The North Carolina prison system also has more than 40 actions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the prisons, Bull said. The prison has had several outbreaks of COVID-19 over the past two years. Five inmates at Alexander Correctional Institute have COVID-19, and those inmates are in medical isolation, Bull said. That's out of 1,000 offenders at the prison, he said. 

Prison transportation officers and members of the Prison Emergency Response Team handled the evacuation, Bull said. 

"This operation was a temporary precaution, recommended by local fire and emergency management officials due to a fire at a nearby fertilizer plant," Bull said in an email Wednesday. "The fire was not in imminent threat to Forsyth Correctional."

The inmates won't return to Forsyth Correctional Center until officials determine it is safe to do so, Bull said. 

