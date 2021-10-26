23-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting Monday night at Winston-Salem apartment complex

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest at Rolling Hills apartments off New Walkertown Road on Monday but died before a relative trying to drive him to the hospital could get more than a mile away from the complex, reports show.
Police identified the shooting victim as Kelvin Rayvon James Jr., who lived on Cayuga Street. Two other people were shot during the attack and were in stable condition. Police said they believe the injured people were bystanders struck by gunfire and not targets.
The victim’s uncle said James had driven to the apartment complex on Ferrell Court in response to a dispute involving other members of his extended family. The report of the shooting came in to authorities just before 7 p.m.
Darryl Scales, the uncle, said his sister drove James away from the complex after another man shot him but that she got only as far as the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of New Walkertown Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“My sister tried to take my nephew to the hospital, and then when he passed away she pulled in right here,” Scales said, as he stood across the street from the bank parking lot Monday night. The shooter was not a member of the family, Scales said.
Police had not taken anyone into custody by late Tuesday morning after the attack.
Dozens of police officers converged Monday night on the crime scenes, which were less than a mile apart.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said their initial report of the shooting came in at 6:52 p.m., when callers said there were multiple shooting victims at Rolling Hills, which is on a dead-end street called Ferrell Court off New Walkertown Road.
On arrival at Rolling Hills, police found Krishanda Ketrell McClam and a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Both were taken in by ambulance to a hospital and were said to be in stable condition.
Just a little later, police were told of the third shooting victim, which turned out to be James, in the Wells Fargo parking lot. Police said that when the driver of the car stopped at the bank she called 911 for help and that an ambulance was dispatched to the lot.
Medical responders said James died at the bank parking lot, police said.
Police officers worked on their investigation into the night. At the Rolling Hills complex, their attention was focused on a breezeway in one of the apartment buildings where the shooting took place. A police officer called the breezeway an active crime scene.
Later, police said that there were a lot of people in the breezeway when James was shot and that the two female victims received their wounds there when they were struck by incidental gunfire.
A small crowd gathered in a parking lot across King Drive from the bank as the evening progressed. The mood of the onlookers was somber as they stood and watched police across the street carrying out their investigation. Besides Scales, there were other members of the victim’s family watching.
The number of homicides reported in Winston-Salem in 2021 is now up to 33, compared to 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
