23-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting Monday night at Winston-Salem apartment complex

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest at Rolling Hills apartments off New Walkertown Road on Monday but died before a relative trying to drive him to the hospital could get more than a mile away from the complex, reports show.

Police identified the shooting victim as Kelvin Rayvon James Jr., who lived on Cayuga Street. Two other people were shot during the attack and were in stable condition. Police said they believe the injured people were bystanders struck by gunfire and not targets.

The victim’s uncle said James had driven to the apartment complex on Ferrell Court in response to a dispute involving other members of his extended family. The report of the shooting came in to authorities just before 7 p.m.

Darryl Scales, the uncle, said his sister drove James away from the complex after another man shot him but that she got only as far as the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of New Walkertown Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“My sister tried to take my nephew to the hospital, and then when he passed away she pulled in right here,” Scales said, as he stood across the street from the bank parking lot Monday night. The shooter was not a member of the family, Scales said.