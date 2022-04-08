24-year-old Winston-Salem woman is shot while in her car on Piedmont Circle

A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded Friday afternoon while she was in her car in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 4:47 p.m. After the gunfire, Aundra Aiken, 24, drove herself to the fire department at the intersection of Brookwood Park Drive and 29th Street, Winston-Salem police said.
The suspect left the scene on Piedmont Circle before officers arrived, police said.
Aiken was taken to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition, police said. Her injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.
Police are investigating the incident.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.
Anyone with information about this case can call the police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3909. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the Winston-Salem police.
