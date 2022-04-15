25-year-old man charged with murder in Wednesday's fatal shooting at sweepstakes business. Winston-Salem charge a second person with robbery.

Winston-Salem police arrested two people Friday on charges in connection with Wednesday's fatal shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade, authorities said.

Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, of Bedford Street is charged with murder, police said. Nautica Shanice Baldwin, 26, also of Bedford Street is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Williams is accused of killing Arthur Little, according to his arrest warrant. Baldwin is accused of stealing $420 from Little that same day after she threatened Little with a handgun, according to her arrest warrant.

Williams and Baldwin were being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed for Williams, and Baldwin's bond set at $25,000, police said.

Williams and Baldwin are scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court. Police didn’t describe the relationship between Williams and Baldwin.

Little, 52, of New Greensboro Road sustained a gunshot wound while inside the Fish Hut at 3500 S. Main St., police said. The Fish Hut is a sweepstakes business, where people can play games to win money.

When officers arrived at 4:39 p.m., they found Little unresponsive. Emergency medical technicians pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Another man was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury sustained in the incident, police said. Police haven't identified the wounded man.

Investigators determined that Little was involved in an argument with another man inside the business before the shooting. The argument then escalated into a fight.

Multiple shots were fired, police said. No one else was reported injured.

Little's death is the city's 13th homicide this year, compared with eight homicides during the same period in 2021, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

