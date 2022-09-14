 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
27 promotions announced within Winston-Salem Police Department

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced that two police officials were promoted to assistant chiefs and three people were promoted to captain.

Captains Michael Cardwell and J. Manny Gomez were promoted to assistant chief positions, according to a news release Wednesday. 

Police lieutenants C.J. Diamont, G.W. Lovejoy, T.S. Mabe, P.L. McKaughan and C.D. Olivo were promoted to captain positions. 

Twenty other officers and officials also received promotions.

Two promotions ceremonies — one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 — will be held at Truist Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way. 

