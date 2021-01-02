28 homicides happened in Winston-Salem in the tumultuous year 2020

"We are looking at limited resources across the board, anxiety and anger toward how certain communities, particularly African American are treated by our government, both local and federal," Monell said in email.

Tollie sees other trends in Winston-Salem's homicides as well.

Multiple factors are contributing to the increases in 2019 and 2020 in the rate of juvenile involvement in Winston-Salem, Tollie said.

"In 2020, the fact that juveniles are spending less time in structured activities such as school, and educational sporting events, etc., is likely a contributing factor," Tollie said. "So therefore, I do believe the pandemic has played some role in our homicide rate.

"However, I do not have data to indicate that it is a major factor in the homicide rate here locally," Tollie said.

Police officials have expressed their frustration in dealing with decreasing ages of offenders who have "very powerful firearms and the limitations they encounter when arresting juveniles involved in violent crimes," said the Rev. Keith Vereen, a co-chairman of the social justice and food committee of the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

Last year, police made arrests in 17 of the city's 28 homicide cases, Joines and police said.