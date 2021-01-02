28 homicides happened in Winston-Salem in the tumultuous year 2020

Winston-Salem experienced 28 homicides in 2020 in the year of the coronavirus pandemic and a summer of protests surrounding police killings of unarmed black people nationwide.
The city's homicides in 2020 were four fewer than Winston-Salem's 32 homicides in 2019, representing a 14% decrease.
Mayor Allen Joines said he was pleased that the city's homicides decreased from 2019 to 2020.
"Even though one homicide is one too many," Joines said, "the 2020 number is also equal to the number of homicides in 2018, therefore there does not appear to be a spike in the number of homicides over the past few years."
The Winston-Salem Police Department is using a wide range of strategies to combat violent crime including the creation of a violent crime task force, developing systems to better collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in the Triad and using new technologies such as the gunshot detection system, Joines said.
The system will detect noises that equates to gunfire and triangulates the location where the shots originated.
"Citizens can help out by sharing information about crimes and assisting the police in their investigation of crimes," Joines said.
The mayor also pointed to the city's Neighborhood Watch Program.
"Overall, I believe citizens can feel safe in their neighborhood," Joines said. "Obviously, we have to be aware of gang activity and drug dealing that sometimes result in violent crime. However, the police have specific initiatives aimed at addressing those areas."
Nothing to celebrate
Last year's homicides in the city are nothing to celebrate, police Capt. Steven Tollie said.
"I am thankful that Winston-Salem has not experienced the increase in our homicide rate that many of our fellow agencies have suffered this year," said Tollie, who leads the police department's Criminal Investigations Division.
In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller cities, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking.
Authorities and some experts say there is no single clear-cut reason for the spike. They point to social and economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, public sentiment toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.
It's happening in cities large and small throughout the United States.
Many factors contribute to violent crime in any city, especially during this global pandemic, said Jack S. Monell, an associate professor and program coordinator for justice studies at Winston-Salem State University.
"We are looking at limited resources across the board, anxiety and anger toward how certain communities, particularly African American are treated by our government, both local and federal," Monell said in email.
Tollie sees other trends in Winston-Salem's homicides as well.
Multiple factors are contributing to the increases in 2019 and 2020 in the rate of juvenile involvement in Winston-Salem, Tollie said.
"In 2020, the fact that juveniles are spending less time in structured activities such as school, and educational sporting events, etc., is likely a contributing factor," Tollie said. "So therefore, I do believe the pandemic has played some role in our homicide rate.
"However, I do not have data to indicate that it is a major factor in the homicide rate here locally," Tollie said.
Police officials have expressed their frustration in dealing with decreasing ages of offenders who have "very powerful firearms and the limitations they encounter when arresting juveniles involved in violent crimes," said the Rev. Keith Vereen, a co-chairman of the social justice and food committee of the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.
Last year, police made arrests in 17 of the city's 28 homicide cases, Joines and police said.
Investigators are looking for suspects in 11 of these homicides, Tollie said, but detectives need eyewitness information, which is the most crucial element in investigating and prosecuting murder cases.
"Cultural influences and the civil unrest experienced nationwide this summer continue to result in investigators struggling to convince witnesses to cooperate," Tollie said. "Certainly, these events have negatively impacted the relationship between law enforcement and the members of the communities served by law enforcement."
Tony Ndege, a protest organizer with the Black Lives Matter — Winston-Salem, said that a culture of violence permeates the city.
"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of these mostly tragically young members of our community who have been unnecessarily lost to gun violence and desperation," Ndege said. "We believe that the violence of the poor on the poor have systemic roots and therefore must be addressed systemically."
The police department commits all of its available resources to murder investigations, Tollie said.
"Members of the community where these crimes have occurred also bear a responsibility in helping to solve these crimes," Tollie said.
Detectives bring their investigative skills to solve violent crimes, but they also need cooperation from local residents, Monell said.
"Without that effort, it becomes difficult for the WSPD to close out these cases and bring the perpetrators to face justice," Monell said.
Local residents are concerned about the violence in their communities, said Vereen, the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Kernersville.
"But many are equally concerned about the possible consequences they may face when the police cars drive away," Vereen said. "There are citizens I talk with who are frustrated with the recurring violence they experience while simply trying to live and raise their families in these affected neighborhoods, but they are still reluctant to share information with law enforcement because of possible reprisals."
An ample supply of guns
Twenty-four of the 28 homicide victims were killed by gunfire, police said. Three other victims were stabbed or slashed to death, police said.
One victim, Peter Michael Angoine, 40, who lived on Delta Drive, was stabbed and shot to death, police said.
Peter Angoine and his brother, Jon Paul Angoine, 45, lived together and had been arguing, police said. Peter was stabbed and shot during the argument. Jon Angoine has been charged with murder in connection with Peter Angoine’s death, police said.
"Many of the firearms used in the crimes committed in our city are obtained from lawful gun owners during auto break-in and residential break-ins," Tollie said. "These stolen firearms are then sold and can be exchanged by numerous offenders to be used in multiple crimes in a very short period of time."
Another less common source of guns is what Tollie described as straw purchases.
"In these cases, a person unlawfully purchases a firearm for a person who cannot legally purchase a firearm," Tollie said. "That firearm is often used in a crime and often exchanged by multiple offenders."
The police department works closely with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to prosecute cases in which guns are illegally obtained or possessed, Tollie said, "in hopes of limiting the illegal supply of weapons and possibly preventing injury during crimes in which those weapons may be used."
The lives of many victims of violence are being saved because of the close proximity of a level one trauma Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to the scenes of gunfire, Tollie said.
"We are truly blessed to have this resource available," Tollie said.
The latest homicides happened in late December in a nearly 24-hour period.
Officers found Olatunji Massey, 39, at 10:22 p.m. Dec. 26 with an apparent gunshot wound in his house in the 100 block of Highland Avenue, police said. Massey was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died.
A day later at 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 27, police went to a reported shooting inside a home in the 1100 block of Louise Road. Officers then found Robert Pedro Singletary, 41, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Despite life-saving efforts by officers, city firefighters and emergency-medical technicians, Singletary was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prior to the shooting, several suspects forced their entry at the home, and held the occupants at gunpoint with the intention of robbing them, police said. One suspect then shot Singletary.
Gun violence persists
Gun violence throughout city in 2020 accounted for 137 reports of aggravated assaults with 206 people being shot as of Dec. 28, according to statistics complied by the Winston-Salem Police Department. Similar statistics are not available for previous years.
The statistics also reveal dramatic increases in gun violence in the past five years in Winston-Salem.
In 2015, there were 62 reports of discharging guns into dwellings or vehicles, according to the police statistics. As of Dec. 28 in 2020, that number has jumped to 268 reports of discharging guns into dwellings or vehicles, representing a 332% increase, the statistics show.
Likewise in 2015, there were 1,375 crimes committed with guns in the city, according to the statistics. As of Dec. 28 in 2020, that number has grown to 3,965 crimes committed with guns in Winston-Salem, representing a 188% increase.
In 2015, there were 920 reports of discharging guns in Winston-Salem, the statistics show. Through Dec. 28 in 2020, there were 2,415 reports of discharging guns, representing a 162.5% increase.
Homicides are tragic
The city's homicides are tragic for the local community and the world, said the Rev. Oscar Zuniga-Baca, the Forsyth County organizer for the N.C. Congress of Latino Organizations, a statewide immigrant advocacy group.
"No human being should take the life of another human being," said Zuniga-Baca, who is also an assistant pastor at New Hope United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. "There is no valid justification."
Homicides also are a reflection of the moral decay throughout the world, Zuniga-Baca said.
"We are failing as parents, as adults, as a society and we have to take part of our responsibility in this and do something," Zuniga-Baca said.
People must take care of each other and find solutions to deadly violence, he said.
"This year, 2020, has taught us a lesson," Zuniga-Baca said. "We are interdependent, (and) we need each other. What happens to others affect us or will affect others at some point.
"A homicide affects our society and tells us that we need to heal and reconcile," Zuniga-Baca said.
Other factors also affect crime in Winston-Salem, Monell said, such as disenfranchisement, food desserts, poor health access and other issues.
"We want violent crime to stop, absolutely, but we still neglect the elephant in the room," Monell said. "What is the etiology of such violence?
"Until we address these communities and hold the leadership accountable in equitable access to structural and institutional resources and development, we will continue to see not only violent crimes, but overall criminal behaviors," Monell said.
2020 Homicides in the city
1. Antonio Moran
Age: 22
Date: Jan. 19
Where: 2400 block of Willard Road
Unsolved
2. Ulises Baltazar Cruz
Age: 39
Date: Jan. 31
Where: 2917 Frank St.
Solved
3. Jaymyian George Stinson
Age: 16
Date: March 10
Where: 730 Anson St.
Solved
4. Jonathan Rene Rodriguez
Age: 24
Date: March 21
Where: 5906 University Parkway
Solved
5. Toni Renee Handy
Age: 46
Date: March 24
Where: 4502 Kimball Lane
Solved
6. Malika Davis
Age: 32
Date: May 9
Where: 900 block of Woodcote Drive
Solved
7. Kevin Raphael Johnson
Age: 49
Date: May 20
Where: 200 block of Clayton Avenue
Solved
8. Ella Lorine Crawley
Age: 50
Date: May 24
Where: Gateway Commons Park, near Northwest Boulevard
Unsolved
9. Kelvin Juan Bonner
Age: 27
Date: May 27
Where: 100 block of Park Circle
Solved
10. Jericka Nasgah McGee
Age: 21
Date: May 28
Where: 1200 block of East 20th Street
Solved
11. Phillip Tyrone Legette Jr.
Age: 21
Date: May 31
Where: 118 Charleston Court
Unsolved
12. Luis Enrique Chavez Salgado
Age: 32
Date: June 7
Where: 200 block of Meadowview Drive
Unsolved
13. Keith Bowman
Age: 63
Date: June 25
Where: 1300 block of Byron Street
Solved
14. Marcus Jerome Reid
Age: 38
Date: June 25
Where: 1500 block of North Liberty Street
Solved
15. Karla Ragsdale Essick
Age: 54
Date: July 15
Where: 217 Cool Springs Road
Solved
16. Rohaun Jaheed Rutherford
Age: 21
Date: July 19
Where: 1147 E. 15th St.
Unsolved
17. Jesus Candela-Abonza and 18. Dylan Samuel Lopez
Ages: 14
Date: Aug. 1
Where: 811 Utah Drive
Solved
19. Dacarius Dion Williams
Age: 15
Date: Aug. 12
Where: 2600 block of North Cleveland Avenue
Unsolved
20. Aaron Lamar Shepherd
Age: 28
Date: Aug. 21
Where: 106 Fir Drive
Solved
21. Robert Milton Campbell
Age: 60
Date: Sept. 11
Where: 100 block of Eden Terrace Street
Unsolved
22. Jalen Mack Claboine
Age: 19
Date: Sept. 15
Where: 2900 block of Gilmer Avenue
Solved
23. Billy Joe Glenn
Age: 58
Date: Oct. 28
Where: 2300 block of Woodland Avenue
Unsolved
24. Keith Charles Myers
Age: 40
Date: Nov. 1
Where: 3900 block of Glenn Hi Road
Solved
25. Peter Michael Angoine
Age: 40
Date: Nov. 7
Where: 5304 Delta Drive
Solved
26. Maria Del Cedillo-Figueroa
Age: 28
Date: Dec. 7
Where: 4000 block High Point Road
Unsolved
27. Olatunji Massey
Age: 39
Date: Dec. 26
Where: 177 Highland Ave.
28. Robert Pedro Singletary
Age: 41
Date: Dec. 27
Where: 1101 Louise Road
