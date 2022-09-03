 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 injured in shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem

West End Opera House

West End Opera House is located at 853 Reynolda Road.

 John Hinton

Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the bar at 853 Reynolda Road after they received a report about a shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found Brenisha Dashawn Younger, 23, of Kernersville and Steven Christopher Edwards of Winston-Salem suffering from gunshot wounds.

Younger and Edwards were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A short time later, Robert Downey, 35, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators determined that Downey was shot and wounded in connection with the shooting that happened earlier on Reynolda Road, police said.

Downey and Younger sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. Edwards was in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. 

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

