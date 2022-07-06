3 juveniles in custody after shots fired at man and son in vehicle in Waughtown

At least one juvenile fired multiple shots Wednesday at a man in a vehicle with his 18-year-old son on Waughtown Street, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:47 p.m. to the 2800 block of Waughtown Street.

Police quickly found and arrested two suspects after a brief foot pursuit, police said. A third suspect ran from the scene, but a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office police dog found that suspect, police said.

The juveniles range in age from 14 to 16.

Investigators determined that the juveniles and the man know each other and that the suspects saw the man in the vehicle with his son.

No property damage resulted from the gunfire, and officers found a gun near the scene, police said.

Police didn't identify the three juveniles because of their ages. No other suspects are being sought.

One of the juveniles was placed into custody at a juvenile detention center, police said. Petitions will be sought for the other juveniles.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 33-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.