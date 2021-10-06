$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Crump said that as he has received more evidence from prosecutors, the case against his client has started to crumble. At first, Winston-Salem police said McDonald was one of the men who broke into the sweepstakes business, but both men seen on security camera were masked. None of the evidence gathered so far proves that McDonald was even there on the morning of Dec. 11, 2017, Crump said.

Police then said McDonald was driving the car, but McConnell said in a statement that he drove the car, Crump said.

But Martin said that McDonald had played games at The Hook before he got banned. He was familiar with how the business operated and the robbery took place after the business had closed, she said.

She said this was one of the more violent robberies she has prosecuted and that Haskins was asleep when the two masked men came in through an unlocked door and shot him. All Haskins was armed with was a BB gun, Martin said.

Webb was made to walk through the business at gunpoint and after he opened up a cash register, he was shot multiple times, Martin said. Webb survived but has no memory of what happened, she said.

Crump said the only real evidence against McDonald was the fact that he received several phone calls from McConnell.