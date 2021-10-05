3 shootings reported in an hour on Monday night in Winston-Salem, including a toddler who was accidentally shot in the hand.

Three shootings were reported in a little over an hour on Monday, including a homicide and a toddler suffering a gunshot wound to the hand, continuing a rash of violence around the city.
Monday's shootings came three days after a the body of a missing Thomasville woman was found in Winston-Salem. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in any of the cases.
The city has had 29 homicides in 2021, compared with 23 at this time last year.
Winston-Salem police responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Chatham Road, which is near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Broad Street.
Officers found Lacarnly Dixon Sr., 55, of Chatham Road in a parking lot, police said.
An autopsy will be performed on Dixon’s body Thursday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Kira Boyd, police spokesman.
About an hour before that incident, officers had responded to another reported shooting at 1477 New Walkertown Road in the Eastway Plaza Shopping Center.
Omar Andre McFarlane, 38, of Mineral Avenue was shot several times during an attempted robbery outside The New Yorker Pizza, Wings and Pasta restaurant, police said.
McFarlane was sitting in his vehicle about 6:56 p.m. when two masked men approached him and tried to rob him, police said.
McFarlane fought the men, and one of them shot McFarlane several times, police said.
The suspects left the scene and headed toward a nearby park, police said.
Investigators have a surveillance video of the incident, police said.
McFarlane was taken to Baptist.
Boyd said she had no updates on McFarlane's condition.
About 15 minutes before that incident, police received a report about an 1-year-old gunshot victim at Brenner Children’s Hospital.
After they arrived at the hospital about 6:40 p.m., officers learned that a parent mishandled a gun inside a home, accidentally shooting the the little girl in the hand.
The child was in stable condition Monday at the hospital.
Boyd declined to identify the victim or the location where the shooting happened, citing the victim’s age. Boyd also declined to identify the parent involved in the incident.
No charges have been filed in the case, and police are investigating the incident.
Three days before Monday’s violence, the missing Thomasville woman was found in some woods near the 3500 block of Chevy Chase Street, police said.
Officers went to the area near after they received a report of a body in the woods, police said.
Officers found Paula Marie Kindley, 48, of Kindley Road, dead with obvious signs of trauma in the city's southeastern section.
Kindley was reported missing Sept. 29, two days before her body was found.
According to the missing person report, Kindley was dropped off at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 3500 block of Tyler Drive, which is near where her body was found.
An autopsy was performed on Kindley’s body at Baptist, Boyd said.
Dr. Jerri McLemore, the medical director of the hospital's autopsy service, couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment on Kindley’s cause of death.
336-727-7299