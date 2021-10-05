3 shootings reported in an hour on Monday night in Winston-Salem, including a toddler who was accidentally shot in the hand.

McFarlane was sitting in his vehicle about 6:56 p.m. when two masked men approached him and tried to rob him, police said.

McFarlane fought the men, and one of them shot McFarlane several times, police said.

The suspects left the scene and headed toward a nearby park, police said.

Investigators have a surveillance video of the incident, police said.

McFarlane was taken to Baptist.

Boyd said she had no updates on McFarlane's condition.

About 15 minutes before that incident, police received a report about an 1-year-old gunshot victim at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

After they arrived at the hospital about 6:40 p.m., officers learned that a parent mishandled a gun inside a home, accidentally shooting the the little girl in the hand.

The child was in stable condition Monday at the hospital.

Boyd declined to identify the victim or the location where the shooting happened, citing the victim’s age. Boyd also declined to identify the parent involved in the incident.

No charges have been filed in the case, and police are investigating the incident.