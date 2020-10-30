3 shot at apartment complex and 3 Winston-Salem men face charges, Lexington police say

Three Winston-Salem men face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied home. Two of those men were also shot, according to a statement from the Lexington Police Department.

Police said officers were called to Fairview Village Apartments on Fairview Drive in Lexington shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Officers said that, while responding, they located a vehicle that was fleeing the scene. Its driver would not stop, according to police, and officers chased the vehicle to Interstate 85 Business, where the pursuit ended.

Two male passengers in the car, Tion Demond Brown, 21, and Cody Lee Harden, 20, both of Winston-Salem, had gunshot wounds, police reported. The driver, Ryan Shymeek Mumford, 20 of Winston-Salem was uninjured, police reported.

All three were later charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Brown and Mumford each face an additional charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Mumford also is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest.

A fourth person, 19-year-old Isaac Jermaine Weathersby of Lexington, was also injured in the shooting that took place at Fairview Village, according to police.