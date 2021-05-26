3 teens indicted on murder, conspiracy charges in Surry County. They will be tried as adults.

A Surry County grand jury has indicted three teenagers on murder charges and other offenses in the death of another teenager earlier this month.

Darrin Isaac Lusk, 17, of King, along with Katelyn Susanne Meyer, 16, and Trei Alan Hiatt, 16, both of Mount Airy, were indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lusk, Meyer and Hiatt will be tried adults in the May 6 death of Xzavian Bernard Graves, 17, of Greensboro, the sheriff's office said. Authorities found Graves' body at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain.

Graves had suffered an apparently fatal gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said at the time.

Lusk, Meyer and Hiatt were arrested May 7 by Surry County sheriff's deputies and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation. The trio is being held in a juvenile detention center with no bond allowed.

Pilot Mountain police and the Surry County Sheriff's Office found the body May 6 near the Armfield Civic Center at 873 W. 52 Bypass after a caller reported it. Police and sheriff's deputies found the victim when they arrived at the scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.