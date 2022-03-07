3-year-old girl has died after being found injured in Lexington apartment where two others were killed

"Close friends and family knew her as Butt-Butt, and her joyful smile and laughter will remain in our hearts and minds every single day."

Lionel Coker was a "loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle," Wilson wrote. She described him as a generous man who would "cook the last bit of food that he had if you needed it."

On March 2, officers were called to the apartment on a report of smoke from the home and signs of violence outside the complex. A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot.

Officers forced their way into the apartment, where they encountered smoke. Stowe and Croker were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington firefighters determined that the smoke was coming from a stove and that the apartment was not on fire.

Investigators linked Moses to this incident and went to his home in Winston-Salem, police said. They saw a vehicle matching the description given by Lexington residents who saw a car at the apartment when the homicides happened, police said.