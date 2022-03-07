 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3-year-old girl has died after being found injured in Lexington apartment where two others were killed
0 Comments
breaking

3-year-old girl has died after being found injured in Lexington apartment where two others were killed

  • 0

A 3-year-old girl died Friday, two days after she was found injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.

"We can confirm that the minor passed away on Friday, March 4, from injuries sustained during the incident on March 2," Lexington Police said in a news release. "Lexington Police Department is continuing to investigate, and further charges are pending."

Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Old Greensboro Road, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson. Moses is accused of killing Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem. The two men were found dead inside an apartment on Burgess Street after officers were called on a report of smoke on Wednesday, March 2. Officers also found the girl inside with life-threatening injuries. 

Moses has not been charged in the girl's death, and Lexington police have not described the girl's injuries or said how she died. 

According to a GoFundMe page, the girl's name was Ja'Sel Orr. It appears, based on the GoFundMe page, that Ja'Sel and Lionel Coker were related. Ja'Sel was a "very outgoing three-year-old that lived life to the fullest," Lucretia Wilson, a member of Coker's family, wrote on the page. 

"Close friends and family knew her as Butt-Butt, and her joyful smile and laughter will remain in our hearts and minds every single day." 

Lionel Coker was a "loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle," Wilson wrote. She described him as a generous man who would "cook the last bit of food that he had if you needed it."

On March 2, officers were called to the apartment on a report of smoke from the home and signs of violence outside the complex. A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot. 

Officers forced their way into the apartment, where they encountered smoke. Stowe and Croker were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Lexington firefighters determined that the smoke was coming from a stove and that the apartment was not on fire. 

Investigators linked Moses to this incident and went to his home in Winston-Salem, police said. They saw a vehicle matching the description given by Lexington residents who saw a car at the apartment when the homicides happened, police said. 

Lexington and Winston-Salem police monitored the home as investigators obtained a search warrant, police said. Investigators executed the search warrant and obtained additional evidence. Then Lexington police arrested Moses without incident. 

Arrest warrants allege that Moses used a .38-caliber revolver to rob Coker of $551 and that he killed Coker and Stowe. Then, arrest warrants allege, Moses burned the apartment.

Robby Rummage, the police chief, told WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, that it is too soon to say what the cause of death is because Coker and Stowe sustained more injuries than just gunshot wounds.

Moses was being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Crime

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster. 

New book by former Journal reporter explores Darryl Hunt's life after exoneration.
Crime

New book by former Journal reporter explores Darryl Hunt's life after exoneration.

A new book by Phoebe Zerwick, former Winston-Salem Journal columnist, reporter and editor, explores what led to Darryl Hunt's 2004 exoneration in the murder of Deborah Sykes, a copy editor for the city's afternoon newspaper, The Sentinel, and what happened afterward. Hunt committed suicide in March 2016, and many people didn't realize how much the trauma of those 19 years Hunt spent in prison affected him. The trauma led Hunt into a downward spiral that included drug addiction and overwhelming depression. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert