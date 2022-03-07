3-year-old girl has died after being found injured in Lexington apartment where two others were killed

A 3-year-old girl died Friday, two days after she was found injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.
"We can confirm that the minor passed away on Friday, March 4, from injuries sustained during the incident on March 2," Lexington Police said in a news release. "Lexington Police Department is continuing to investigate, and further charges are pending."
Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Old Greensboro Road, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson. Moses is accused of killing Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem. The two men were found dead inside an apartment on Burgess Street after officers were called on a report of smoke on Wednesday, March 2. Officers also found the girl inside with life-threatening injuries.
Moses has not been charged in the girl's death, and Lexington police have not described the girl's injuries or said how she died.
According to a GoFundMe page, the girl's name was Ja'Sel Orr. It appears, based on the GoFundMe page, that Ja'Sel and Lionel Coker were related. Ja'Sel was a "very outgoing three-year-old that lived life to the fullest," Lucretia Wilson, a member of Coker's family, wrote on the page.
"Close friends and family knew her as Butt-Butt, and her joyful smile and laughter will remain in our hearts and minds every single day."
Lionel Coker was a "loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle," Wilson wrote. She described him as a generous man who would "cook the last bit of food that he had if you needed it."
On March 2, officers were called to the apartment on a report of smoke from the home and signs of violence outside the complex. A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot.
Officers forced their way into the apartment, where they encountered smoke. Stowe and Croker were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lexington firefighters determined that the smoke was coming from a stove and that the apartment was not on fire.
Investigators linked Moses to this incident and went to his home in Winston-Salem, police said. They saw a vehicle matching the description given by Lexington residents who saw a car at the apartment when the homicides happened, police said.
Lexington and Winston-Salem police monitored the home as investigators obtained a search warrant, police said. Investigators executed the search warrant and obtained additional evidence. Then Lexington police arrested Moses without incident.
Arrest warrants allege that Moses used a .38-caliber revolver to rob Coker of $551 and that he killed Coker and Stowe. Then, arrest warrants allege, Moses burned the apartment.
Robby Rummage, the police chief, told WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, that it is too soon to say what the cause of death is because Coker and Stowe sustained more injuries than just gunshot wounds.
Moses was being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed.
336-727-7326