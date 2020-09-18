30 years in federal prison for Kernersville man convicted of drug and gun offenses

A judge sentenced a Kernersville man Friday to serve 30 years in federal prison in connection with a March 2019 chase during which shots were fired at a state trooper, authorities said.

Judge William L. Osteen Jr. of U.S. District Court in Greensboro gave Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 21, the sentence after a federal jury found Grantz guilty in February of knowingly possessing of a stolen gun and possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine hydrochloride, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The jury also convicted Grantz of possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing oxycodone and with carrying and using a gun during a drug-trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"Let the 30-year sentence in this case put violent drug dealers on notice," U.S. Attorney Matt Martin said in a statement. "If you are using guns to help your drug business, and if you shoot at a cop, you will suffer serious federal consequences."

Grantz will appeal his conviction and prison sentence, said David Freedman, Grantz's attorney.

"He (Grantz) maintains his innocence, and he was appreciative of how he was treated in court," Freedman said.