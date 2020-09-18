30 years in federal prison for Kernersville man convicted of drug and gun offenses

A judge sentenced a Kernersville man Friday to serve 30 years in federal prison in connection with a March 2019 chase during which shots were fired at a state trooper, authorities said.
Judge William L. Osteen Jr. of U.S. District Court in Greensboro gave Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 21, the sentence after a federal jury found Grantz guilty in February of knowingly possessing of a stolen gun and possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine hydrochloride, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
The jury also convicted Grantz of possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing oxycodone and with carrying and using a gun during a drug-trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
"Let the 30-year sentence in this case put violent drug dealers on notice," U.S. Attorney Matt Martin said in a statement. "If you are using guns to help your drug business, and if you shoot at a cop, you will suffer serious federal consequences."
Grantz will appeal his conviction and prison sentence, said David Freedman, Grantz's attorney.
"He (Grantz) maintains his innocence, and he was appreciative of how he was treated in court," Freedman said.
Grantz was arrested March 5, 2019 after shots were fired at an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle during a chase in Orange County.
Around 2 a.m., the trooper tried to stop a 2008 GMC SUV, which was stolen from Greensboro, for speeding on Interstate 40 in Orange County, the highway patrol said at the time.
During the pursuit, Grantz, the SUV's driver, allegedly fired several shots from a stolen Glock .40-caliber handgun at the trooper's vehicle, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The pursuit ended at I-40 and New Hope Church Road after the vehicle went off the highway and down an embankment. Following the crash, Grantz ran from the scene, authorities said.
Troopers and local police officers arrested Grantz about nine hours later in a wooded area near Blackwood Mountain Road in Orange County.
During the manhunt for Grantz, the Orange County Sheriff's Office stationed extra officers at four nearby schools as a precautionary measure.
In reviewing Grantz's social media accounts, officers saw an image of a person who appears to be Grantz holding a handgun similar the stolen Glock recovered from the car, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The image was posted shortly after the gun was reported stolen.
A search of Grantz's cellphone, which was left in his vehicle, revealed several text messages related to the sale of controlled substances and the possession of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Grantz also was accused of possessing an assault rifle, cocaine, hydrochloride and oxycodone and other controlled substances, a large amount of money, drug packaging materials and digital scales, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
