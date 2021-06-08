32 pounds of liquid meth seized in Thomasville. Man, woman face trafficking charges

Thomasville police have arrested two people after investigators seized a large amount of liquid methamphetamine from their homes, authorities said.
Oscar Gutierrez Uribe, 42, of Mendenhall Street in Thomasville is charged with trafficking in meth, police said. Yesenia Marisol Vasquez, 48, of Skye Trail is charged with conspiracy to traffic meth, police said.
Uribe and Vasquez were being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with Uribe's bond set at $500,000, and Vasquez's bond set at $250,000, police said.
On June 2, investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service executed search warrants at Uribe's and Vasquez's homes on Mendenhall Street and Skye Trail, police said. Investigators seized 32 pounds of liquid meth, $21,740 and two cars.
The meth was valued at $550,000, police said.
336-727-7299
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.