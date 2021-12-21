33-year-old charged with murder in Winston-Salem shooting

Winston-Salem police have charged a 33-year-old man with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Happy Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

Justin Neil Sydenstricker was being held Tuesday evening in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed, police said in a news release.

The victim in Monday’s shooting was identified as Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, who lived in Willow Peake Apartments in the 800 block of Pitts Street in Happy Hill.

Police said Monday that a man fired on Cisneros-Lopez multiple times around 8:42 a.m. after lying in wait for his victim to come out of his apartment. Someone drove Cisneros-Lopez in a private vehicle to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Cisneros-Lopez was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, police said.

Officers released no further details Tuesday aside from the news of Sydenstricker’s arrest. Also, a booking photograph was not released because the investigation is continuing.