33-year-old charged with murder in Winston-Salem shooting

Winston-Salem police have charged a 33-year-old man with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Happy Hill neighborhood Monday morning.
Justin Neil Sydenstricker was being held Tuesday evening in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed, police said in a news release.
The victim in Monday’s shooting was identified as Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, who lived in Willow Peake Apartments in the 800 block of Pitts Street in Happy Hill.
Police said Monday that a man fired on Cisneros-Lopez multiple times around 8:42 a.m. after lying in wait for his victim to come out of his apartment. Someone drove Cisneros-Lopez in a private vehicle to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Cisneros-Lopez was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, police said.
Officers released no further details Tuesday aside from the news of Sydenstricker’s arrest. Also, a booking photograph was not released because the investigation is continuing.
On Monday, police said they were investigating whether there’s a connection between Cisneros-Lopez’s death and the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy over the weekend. Cisneros-Lopez was an associate of Edwin Hernandez-Medina, who was found critically injured Saturday in a parking lot on Timlic Avenue. The teenager was taken by ambulance to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
The death of Edwin Cisneros-Lopez marked the 40th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2021. Twenty-nine homicides had been reported during the same time frame in 2020.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.