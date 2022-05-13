4 face charges after home invasion in Davidson County. Multiple shots fired, dog killed, authorities say.

Four Winston-Salem men are facing charges after a home invasion last week in northern Davidson County. A dog was killed in the incident, authorities said Friday

Davidson County deputies arrived at a home on Friedberg Church Road about 2:40 p.m. May 7 after someone reported home invasion, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators learned that three armed people had entered the house, displayed guns and robbed multiple people inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. A fourth person remained in a getaway vehicle.

During the robbery, the suspects fired multiple shots, and the family's pet dog was killed, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators, including Winston-Salem police, linked four men to the home invasion, the sheriff’s office said.

Dasmond Nashon Hood, 22, Amond Cheshawn Crews, 21, and Jamal Devontae Jordan, 22, are each charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of a conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony cruelty to an animal, among other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Zachariah Demon Bacote, 20, is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony cruelty to an animal, the sheriff office’s said.

Crews and Jordan were being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with Crews’ bond set at $150,000, and with no bond set for Jordan, the sheriff’s office said.

Bacote was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $130,000, the sheriff’s office said. Hood was being held Friday in the Guilford County Jail with his bond set at $500,000.

