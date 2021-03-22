4 indicted for murder in death of Glenn High School student Jumil Robertson

Four men were indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder in the death of a Glenn High School student in October 2019.

Three of those men were also indicted on charges that 30 minutes before that fatal shooting, they shot into a house with five people inside. None of the five people was injured.

Francisco Dominquez Bautista, 20, of Cranford Street; Kelly Roman-Marin, 21, of Brannigan Village Circle; Manuel Mejia Jimenez, 18, of Utah Drive; and Jose Noyola Toledo, 18, of Broadbay Drive, were indicted for first-degree murder in the death of Jumil Dewann Robertson, who was 17 and a senior at Glenn High School.

Roman-Marin, Toledo and Bautista are also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm within an enclosure in connection with Robertson's death. Jimenez is charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure. Indictments allege that all four men shot from a car at Robertson and another person, Jeremy Smith. The indictments allege that the shooting was part of "criminal gang activity."