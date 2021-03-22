4 indicted for murder in death of Glenn High School student Jumil Robertson

Four men were indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder in the death of a Glenn High School student in October 2019.
Three of those men were also indicted on charges that 30 minutes before that fatal shooting, they shot into a house with five people inside. None of the five people was injured.
Francisco Dominquez Bautista, 20, of Cranford Street; Kelly Roman-Marin, 21, of Brannigan Village Circle; Manuel Mejia Jimenez, 18, of Utah Drive; and Jose Noyola Toledo, 18, of Broadbay Drive, were indicted for first-degree murder in the death of Jumil Dewann Robertson, who was 17 and a senior at Glenn High School.
Roman-Marin, Toledo and Bautista are also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm within an enclosure in connection with Robertson's death. Jimenez is charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure. Indictments allege that all four men shot from a car at Robertson and another person, Jeremy Smith. The indictments allege that the shooting was part of "criminal gang activity."
Bautista, Toleda, Roman-Marin and another man, Alan Yair Benito Oliva, 19, of Lewis Street, are each charged with four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Those charges relate to allegations that they shot at a house on South Broad Street. Winston-Salem police have said they used ballistic evidence to link the shooting on South Broad Street and Robertson's killing. Police have not said they determined any connection between Robertson and the people who live at the home on South Broad Street.
Jumil Robertson was shot to death on Oct. 17, 2019, authorities have said. Winston-Salem police were called to the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard, off Waughtown Street in the city's southeast. Officers found Robertson lying on the side of the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Robertson was one of four people killed in October 2019. He was the second high school student. Jayden Jamison, 16, a student at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, also died that month.
In June, Jumil's mother, Nakeshia Collins received her son's high school diploma.
She told the Winston-Salem Journal that her son was a loving child and had a caring soul. She described him as a rambunctious child who loved to make people smile. Jumil had dreams of becoming a pro-wrestler when he was a little boy, his mother said.
But as he grew older, he began talking about attending college, having a rap career and flipping houses. He also wanted to be a good father to his son, who was 1 when he died, Collins told the Winston-Salem Journal.
"His main focus was being able to provide for his son and making something out of his life. He wanted to be successful," she said.
PHOTOS: Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson