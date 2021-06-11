 Skip to main content
4 people shot, 1 killed in Winston-Salem
4 people shot, 1 killed in Winston-Salem

Four people were shot and one person was killed in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

The shooting happened at 9:59 p.m. near the intersection of East Devonshire Street and Burgandy Street.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the conditions of the other three victims.

No suspect information has been released.

Breaking News