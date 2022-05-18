$40,000 reward offered for information in 2002 murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information in the 2002 murder of Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones.

The reward comes after four men who were convicted as teenagers in Jones' death had a hearing before a panel of three superior court judges to determine if they were innocent. Rayshawn Banner and Nathaniel Cauthen, who are brothers, are serving a sentence of life in prison but with parole for Jones' death. Three other men -- Dorrell Brayboy, Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver -- were convicted of second-degree murder in a separate trial and were released from prison in 2017 and 2018. Brayboy, however, was murdered in August 2019.

Banner, Cauthen, Bryant and Tolliver filed claims with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, which led to the three-judge panel hearing held last month. The men said as teenagers, they were forced to make false confessions after hours of interrogation by Winston-Salem police detectives. They said the detectives threatened some of them with the death penalty. Jessicah Black, a 16-year-old girl that the boys hung around with and who drove them around, testified in two trials against the boys but has since recanted, saying that police coerced false statements out of her.

There was no physical evidence, including DNA, that tied the men to the crime scene. After a week and a half of testimony, the three judges unanimously ruled that there was not clear and convincing evidence that the men were innocent and upheld their convictions.

Christine Mumma, who runs the N.C. Center for Actual Innocence in Durham, represented Banner and told the Winston-Salem Journal that she would put up $20,000 in reward money for information leading to the identification of new suspects in the case. She said Wednesday that the reward money was increased because someone matched the $20,000.

People who have information are asked to call 704-248-5676. Their identity won't be revealed without their permission.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.