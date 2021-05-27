$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

A Forsyth County judge will consider approving a $450,000 settlement in a lawsuit that accused Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school officials of negligence in not preventing a former teacher's assistant from repeatedly sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome.
The student's parents filed the lawsuit on Aug. 22, 2018, in Forsyth Superior Court against the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and Patrick Nolan, the former teacher's assistant.
In 2016, Nolan, 69, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a student and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a handicapped person. Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and gave Nolan two suspended sentences of 14 months to 26 months in prison. He also gave Nolan an active 30-day jail sentence. He was also placed on supervised probation for 32 months, ordered to get sex-offender treatment and was prohibited from ever taking a paid or volunteer position that placed him in contact with children or disabled people.
Edwin W. Bowden and Stacey Rubain, attorneys for the student and his parents, filed a motion May 14 to approve a settlement. In that motion, they say that the student is now 22 (he was 15 when prosecutors said Nolan sexually and physically assaulted him). He has Down's Syndrome and has the intellectual capacity of someone aged 3 or 4, the motion said.
The total amount of the settlement is $450,000. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court will hold a hearing on the motion on June 1.
At a hearing in 2016, Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Nolan rubbed up against the boy in a school hallway at Atkins High School and touched the boy inappropriately several times in what Nolan said was an attempt to help the child use the bathroom without urinating on himself. The boy could not talk and used a rough form of sign language, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school officials were negligent for several reasons — they failed to protect the boy and other disabled students when they moved from Lowrance Middle School to Atkins High School in March 2015; they failed to provide training and supervision to Nolan; and they failed to establish clear policies requiring teachers and other staff members to report inappropriate behavior. The Hanes-Lowrance campus was closed because of concerns about groundwater contamination.
Attorneys for the school system denied all the allegations in written responses. Brent Campbell, spokesman for the school system, said he could not comment on pending litigation.
William C. Robinson, attorney for the school board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rubain and Bowden also did not respond to requests for comment. Mel Garofalo, attorney for Nolan, could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
According to the lawsuit, Nolan told two teachers that he had to hold the boy's penis to prevent him from urinating on himself. The lawsuit alleges that the teachers should have reported that immediately to a supervisor. A teacher and teacher assistant saw Nolan dragging the boy by his feet and wrist into a classroom, and that school employee did not report the incident, the lawsuit said.
Nolan also told a colleague that he had thoughts of suicide and that was not reported either, the lawsuit said.
Nolan admitted to investigators that he not only had sexually assaulted this boy but several other disabled students, the lawsuit alleged. Prosecutors said that Nolan was accused of inappropriately touching four other developmentally disabled students, but no criminal charges were filed. Prosecutors said one of the children couldn't communicate and the other three children either said Nolan did nothing wrong or they didn't have a problem with him.
The boy's parents said they noticed changes in the boy's behavior and that he seemed afraid of Nolan, according to the lawsuit.
Nolan, who resigned before being fired, had been a teacher assistant at Lowrance since 2001. Before that, he was a teacher assistant at South Fork Elementary School from 1995 to 2001.
