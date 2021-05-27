$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

According to the lawsuit, Nolan told two teachers that he had to hold the boy's penis to prevent him from urinating on himself. The lawsuit alleges that the teachers should have reported that immediately to a supervisor. A teacher and teacher assistant saw Nolan dragging the boy by his feet and wrist into a classroom, and that school employee did not report the incident, the lawsuit said.

Nolan also told a colleague that he had thoughts of suicide and that was not reported either, the lawsuit said.

Nolan admitted to investigators that he not only had sexually assaulted this boy but several other disabled students, the lawsuit alleged. Prosecutors said that Nolan was accused of inappropriately touching four other developmentally disabled students, but no criminal charges were filed. Prosecutors said one of the children couldn't communicate and the other three children either said Nolan did nothing wrong or they didn't have a problem with him.

The boy's parents said they noticed changes in the boy's behavior and that he seemed afraid of Nolan, according to the lawsuit.

Nolan, who resigned before being fired, had been a teacher assistant at Lowrance since 2001. Before that, he was a teacher assistant at South Fork Elementary School from 1995 to 2001.

