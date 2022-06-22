4th Circuit rejects appeal of decision to dismiss wrongful-death lawsuit in 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student on Wake Forest University's campus.

The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals has denied an appeal of its decision to dismiss a wrongful-death lawsuit against Wake Forest University. The suit was in response to the fatal shooting of Najee Ali Baker, a 21-year-old Winston-Salem State University student, on the school's campus in 2018.

Baker was shot to death after a party at what was then known as The Barn on Wake Forest's campus. The Barn has since been renamed the University Activity Center.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss the lawsuit. In 2021, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles granted a motion for summary judgment, meaning that Eagles ruled in the university's favor without the need to go to trial. Baker's mother, Jemel Ali Dixon, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit in U.S. District Court on May 7, 2019, against Wake Forest University and several other defendants, including the university's chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Claims against the other defendants were either dismissed or settled, leaving Wake Forest University as the only remaining defendant before Eagles' decision.

Dixon's attorneys filed a petition asking for a rehearing in front of all 17 judges with the Fourth Circuit. That request was denied on Tuesday. Dixon did not have an immediate comment when reached Wednesday, and Jonathon Fazzola, one of her attorneys, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The only remaining avenue for appeal in federal court would be to petition for a review from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit alleged that university officials and other defendants had lax security at the party at The Barn. It specifically accused Wake Forest officials of reducing the police presence at large campus events. Before 2014, the university had a combined force of nine university and Winston-Salem police officers who monitored events at The Barn, which is located near Piccolo and Palmer residence halls. But Black and other minority students complained that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students. A study into the matter made a number of recommendations.

The lawsuit said the the university ignored the study and not only reduced the police presence at large events but also turned over the planning of such events to students. Dixon's attorneys have argued that based on past violent events at The Barn, university officials should have done more to prevent Baker's fatal shooting.

But in its May 23 opinion, the Fourth Circuit said there was no way for school officials to have foreseen that someone would be shot to death, given the school's history.

"(Wake Forest's) campus is easily accessible to the general public, and thousands of people, including students, staff, and visitors, are on the campus every day," the court said. "Despite the large amount of traffic the campus receives on a daily basis, from the time of the founding of the Winston-Salem campus in 1956 until January 20, 2018, when Baker was shot, there had never been a shooting on campus."

The Barn opened in 2011, and the event center has been the site of several incidents involving fights, the court's ruling said. Between 2011 and 2018, two incidents required medical attention. One happened in 2012, when someone at a Barn party was beaten unconscious just outside the entrance. A second incident happened in 2013, when a woman was trampled by a crowd of people running away from a fight after a Barn party, the ruling said. A Wake Forest University police officer interviewed the woman, who said a man had a gash in his head and that there was a gun pulled on him at the party.

The Fourth Circuit court's decision said there were five violent incidents at The Barn before the new security plan, known as the Dean of Students' plan, was put in place and reduced the police presence. After that, there were three violent incidents before Baker was shot to death in 2018.

Two people were convicted in connection with Baker's death. Jakier Shanique Austin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is serving up to seven years and five months in prison. Malik Patience Smith, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to charges that he pointed a gun at a man who was with Baker. He was sentenced to a minimum of about two years but was released after about five months because he had already served some of the time while awaiting trial.

He has since been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in an unrelated case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.