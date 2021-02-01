5-hour standoff in Rural Hall ended after authorities blew open door and tossed in camera

It took five hours and a front door blown off its hinges this morning to convince a 78-year-old Rural Hall man to surrender to authorities. The man had fired a rifle multiple times when a Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy came by his house to check on a 911 hang-up call, authorities said.
A caller abruptly hung up on 911 dispatchers about 7:37 a.m. Monday, and dispatchers got no answer when they tried to call back, according to Major Mark Elliott, who heads the enforcement bureau at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was dispatched to the house in the 8400 block of Circle Drive to see if everything was OK.
On the deputy’s arrival, a man later identified as homeowner Frank Wayne Wall came to the back door and fired a rifle multiple times, while the man’s wife stood in between the shooter and the deputy.
The deputy was able to get the woman to safety while the shooter retreated into the house and did not fire his weapon again. Law enforcement officers never fired a weapon.
Deputies and officers trained for tactical response converged on the quiet neighborhood, blocking off a stretch of Circle Drive as well as a portion of Tobaccoville Road. They tried for some time without success to establish communication with the man inside the house, using a bullhorn and telephoning the house.
Elliott said deputies knew the man was alive because they could see movement inside the house. They also knew that the shooter was the only person in the house.
Deputies began telling other people in the neighborhood to either stay inside away from the direction of the shooter’s house, or to leave the neighborhood until the trouble was over.
While deputies tried to establish communication with the shooter, his wife stayed with deputies nearby and other family members came to the place where deputies had set up their command post.
Deputies learned that the man had been upset over situations taking place in his life. Elliott told reporters that the shooter may have been experiencing cognitive difficulties as well. When the incident was over, an ambulance took the man to a hospital for evaluation.
The man’s wife was not injured during the incident, Elliott said.
“She has no injuries to herself at this point,” Elliott told reporters, while the man was still locked inside his house. “He’s just angry.”
Elliott declined to name the man who fired the rifle.
About 11:58 a.m., two loud bangs reverberated through the neighborhood. About 25 minutes later, authorities said the incident had ended with no more gunfire.
The loud noises were caused by explosives that deputies used to blow open the front door of the house. They did that so that they could toss in a ball-shaped camera. Elliott said the man inside tossed the camera back out but that he also surrendered himself to authorities shortly afterward.
David Long, a next-door neighbor, said he only recently moved into the area and does not know his neighbors well.
Long said that deputies told him to stay on the side of his house farthest from the home where the gunshots were fired.
Elliott said it was not yet clear whether the man with the rifle was trying to fire at his wife or the deputy, and that the man’s intent would influence the filing of charges. For the present, Elliott said, the man’s behavior was being handled as a medical problem.