5-hour standoff in Rural Hall ended after authorities blew open door and tossed in camera

Elliott said deputies knew the man was alive because they could see movement inside the house. They also knew that the shooter was the only person in the house.

Deputies began telling other people in the neighborhood to either stay inside away from the direction of the shooter’s house, or to leave the neighborhood until the trouble was over.

While deputies tried to establish communication with the shooter, his wife stayed with deputies nearby and other family members came to the place where deputies had set up their command post.

Deputies learned that the man had been upset over situations taking place in his life. Elliott told reporters that the shooter may have been experiencing cognitive difficulties as well. When the incident was over, an ambulance took the man to a hospital for evaluation.

The man’s wife was not injured during the incident, Elliott said.

“She has no injuries to herself at this point,” Elliott told reporters, while the man was still locked inside his house. “He’s just angry.”

Elliott declined to name the man who fired the rifle.