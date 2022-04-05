 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5-year-old boy died from blunt-force injuries to his head, autopsy says. His adoptive mother faces the death penalty.

A 5-year-old boy died in June 2021 of blunt-force injuries to his head and had bruises on his face and bleeding around his brain, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

Kendall Marquise Smith's adoptive mother, Kimberly Monique Smith, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in his death. Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against her. 

When police arrived at Smith's house in the 2300 block of Whisperwood Street on June 6, 2021, a family friend was performing CPR on Kendall. Kendall was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital, where he died at 10:53 p.m., search warrants said. 

According to the autopsy report, Kendall had multiple bruises on his body. He also had bleeding in several areas of his brain, including on the soft tissue of his scalp, the membrane over his skull and over the surface of his brain and spinal cord. 

The autopsy report said Kendall also had brain damage from insufficient blood flow and oxygen.

Dr. William Thomas Harrison, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, also reported that Kendall had bleeding in his eyes and on the nerve roots around the spinal cord. Kendall also had contusions and abrasions on his head, torso and extremities, including his genitals. There were healing fractures on a rib and a bone in his left forearm, the autopsy report said.

According to search warrants, Harrison concluded that Kendall died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, which caused his brain to swell and led to a lack of oxygen.

Harrison said in the autopsy report that Kendall and his siblings had gone into foster care several years ago "due to concerns for maltreatment."

Harrison did not provide any additional details.

At the time of his death, Kendall and his 6-year-old brother lived with Kimberly Smith. The older boy also had injuries. 

According to search warrants, a belt buckle mark on Kendall's body seemed to match a belt that investigators seized from Smith's house. Detectives also found masking tape and concluded that it had been used to tape Kendall's mouth shut, search warrants allege.

Smith initially told investigators that she had been playing with Kendall in the upstairs hallway and that she tripped over Kendall's brother while holding Kendall, falling on the floor and dropping Kendall on his head.

She told investigators that Kendall cried, then went limp.

But the brother told a social worker with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services that wasn't what happened. The boy said Smith had spanked him and Kendall with a wooden yardstick the night before for drinking out of a neighbor's sippy cup. The brother also told the social worker that his mother struck Kendall with a belt and a phone charger. The boy also said his mother had hit him and his brother in the groin for wetting the bed, the search warrants said. 

Search warrants said Smith eventually told investigators that she had taped Kendall's mouth shut to keep him from screaming and that she had hit him with the yardstick and charger cord. She told detectives that Kendall was running "suicide drills" as punishment for drinking after 5 p.m. "when he fell back on his head and started losing consciousness." She said she put Kendall in the bathtub and ran water over him in an attempt to wake him up while also performing what are called sternum rubs, a method of reviving someone. She did them for 30 minutes before she called her neighbor over. The neighbor called 911. 

One of the search warrants alleges that Smith had searched online for funeral homes or locations that perform cremations. The search warrant did not say when she searched.

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

