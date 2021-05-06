 Skip to main content
$500,000 bond reduction denied for man accused of shooting two people at Winston-Salem convenience store in 2017.
$500,000 bond reduction denied for man accused of shooting two people at Winston-Salem convenience store in 2017.

A Forsyth County judge denied a request to reduce the bond of a Pennsylvania man accused of firing an assault rifle into a convenience store nearly four years ago and seriously injuring two people.

Sari M. Rajjob, 34, of Kingston, Pa., is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuring; two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, causing serious bodily injury; and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Rajjob has been held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

Dan Anthony, his attorney, had asked for the bond to be reduced, but Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court denied the request after a brief hearing.

According to Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster, the shooting happened on Oct. 29, 2017, at the Speedway convenience store located at 3600 S. Main Street.

Glenn Spivey Jr. and Betty Gallow were inside the store. Rajjob had parked his silver Nissan Xterra at the gas pump, went inside the store to buy gas and walked back out.

A federal lawsuit filed by Spivey and Gallow alleges that Rajjob went back into the store because the gas pump was not working. He got into an argument with the clerk over money.

The lawsuit said that surveillance video shows Rajjob walking out, going to his car and pulling out a semi-automatic weapon.

Foster said he got into position and started firing the gun toward the convenience store.

According to the lawsuit, he stopped firing and then moved closer to the store and then started firing his gun again. Then he got into his car and drove away, Foster and the lawsuit alleges.

Spivey was shot in his pelvis and Gallow was shot in the side and in the back, the lawsuit alleges.

Foster said that four hours after the shooting, Rajjob was in South Carolina where he crashed his car. When law-enforcement officers encountered him, he was speaking strangely, and that led him to being involuntarily committed for about two weeks, she said.

Then he made his way to California and later to Texas, Foster said. He was finally taken into custody in August 2019. He had been wanted on a fugitive warrant from Lycoming County, Pa., on a charge of making terrorist threats. Detective Steve Sorage of the Lycoming District Attorney’s Office told the Winston-Salem Journal that Rajjob was accused of making a threat to commit a crime of violence against his aunt and uncle and their children.

Foster said in court that Rajjob had previously been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing in California.

Anthony said his mother, who lives in Pennsylvania, would be willing to move to Winston-Salem and rent an apartment for her son to live in if the bond were reduced.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Rajjob

Rajjob

