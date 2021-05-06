$500,000 bond reduction denied for man accused of shooting two people at Winston-Salem convenience store in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lawsuit said that surveillance video shows Rajjob walking out, going to his car and pulling out a semi-automatic weapon.

Foster said he got into position and started firing the gun toward the convenience store.

According to the lawsuit, he stopped firing and then moved closer to the store and then started firing his gun again. Then he got into his car and drove away, Foster and the lawsuit alleges.

Spivey was shot in his pelvis and Gallow was shot in the side and in the back, the lawsuit alleges.

Foster said that four hours after the shooting, Rajjob was in South Carolina where he crashed his car. When law-enforcement officers encountered him, he was speaking strangely, and that led him to being involuntarily committed for about two weeks, she said.

Then he made his way to California and later to Texas, Foster said. He was finally taken into custody in August 2019. He had been wanted on a fugitive warrant from Lycoming County, Pa., on a charge of making terrorist threats. Detective Steve Sorage of the Lycoming District Attorney’s Office told the Winston-Salem Journal that Rajjob was accused of making a threat to commit a crime of violence against his aunt and uncle and their children.