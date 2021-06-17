52-year-old man wounded by gunshot at his home. Police believe the shooter's motive was robbery.

Todd Lynn Hawkins told police that two people he didn't know approached the door of his house in the 200 block of Melody Lane about 8:18 p.m. One of those people produced a handgun and fired it at Hawkins as he was turning to flee. The bullet hit Hawkins, causing a graze wound to his back.

