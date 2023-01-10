60-year-old Winston-Salem man stabs his two roommates during an altercation, police say

A 60-year-old man stabbed his two roommates Monday night, Winston-Salem police said Tuesday.

Both of his roommates were taken to a local hospital, where they are being treated for injuries.

William Cundiff Jr. of the 400 block of East 16th Street was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.

Winston-Salem police officers were called at 8:42 p.m. Monday to a reported stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of East 16th Street. Officers found a man, Tracy Kellum, 48, and a woman, Leanne Cutlip, 48, inside the residence with stab wounds and cuts, police said.

Police allege that Cundiff stabbed Kellum and Cutlip during an altercation, according to the news release.

Kellum was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment and he is in critical but stable condition. Cutlip was also transported to a local hospital and she is being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Cundiff is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $30,000.