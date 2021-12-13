61-year-old Winston-Salem man injured in hit-and-run has died.

A 61-year-old Winston-Salem man who was injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died, Winston-Salem police said Monday.

At 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Winston-Salem police officers went to the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue on a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car. When the officers arrived, they found Gregory Slade of the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue with injuries. The car didn't stop, police said. The vehicle continued driving on North Patterson Avenue, police said. The police did not provide any description of the vehicle or the driver.

Slade was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Sunday, police said.

Slade had previously worked for a number of years as a hawker for the Journal.

The police department's Traffic Enforcement Unit was notified and has taken over the investigation. Winston-Salem police said no other information will be released.

Slade's death marks the 30th motor vehicle fatality this year. Last year, at this time, there were 23 fatalities. This is also the ninth pedestrian fatality this year, police said.

People who have information are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. Anonymous tips, photos and videos can be sent to 336-276-1717, the number for the police department's Text-A-Tip program.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.